AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Filing for candidates that interested in running for South Carolina’s District 84 House Seat begins Friday, February 10.

The seat became open when former representative Chris Corley resigned after being indicted on domestic violence charges.

Aiken County Chariman Ronnie Young and Educator Jennifer Lariscey have already announced their intent to run for the open seat.

Filing begins Friday at noon and will close on Tuesday, February 21.