Events happening in the Lowcountry this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WBCD) — Weekends are always busy in the Lowcountry. So we want to let you know about events going on.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

The Beyond Beauty Ladies Conference

Awaken Church will host The Beyond Beauty Ladies Conference on Friday, February 10 from 6 – 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. We’re told this encouraging time will be spent empowering women to be more than what the media tells them to be, more than who people expect them to be, and become all of who they were made to be.

Led by the hosts of talk show INsight, Austen Williams, Philipa Booyens and Kim Baldwin will share simple truths about how to have a full, happy and free life through real talk about real life.

The conference is for women 13+ and moms encouraged to bring daughters. Registration is $30.

Free Family Fridays

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will host the fourth of seven Free Family Fridays for the 2016-2017 school year on Friday, February 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. The program provides Lowcountry families with FREE admission, playtime in the Museum, unique games and crafts, a complimentary pass to return to the Museum for more FREE play and a FREE children’s book for each child.

Registration begins at 3:45 p.m. outside of CML’s main entrance, located at 25 Ann Street, downtown Charleston.

Seven Free Family Fridays are scheduled for the 2016-2017 school year. These FREE events, coupled with the complimentary family day passes to visit CML again, will allow Lowcountry children and their grown-ups to play in the Museum for free for a total of 14 times this school year.

Night to Shine Prom for People with Special Needs

First Baptist Church Jedburg will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world that will host Night to Shine sponsored, by the Tim Tebow Foundation simultaneously on Friday, February 10, 2017.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs residents of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, ages 14 and older.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

During Night to Shine 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. Last February, Night to Shine 2016 saw 450% growth, reaching 32,000 honored guests in 201 host churches with 75,000 volunteers. Night to Shine 2017 promises to be the biggest event yet, with more than 350 churches already signed up to participate all around the world.

Additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by First Baptist Church Jedburg in Summerville, SC, visit fbcjedburg.org.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

9th Annual 5k Cupid’s Chase

The 9th Annual 5k Cupid’s Chase will take place at 10 a.m. at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston.

Community Options, Inc. invites runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) to help raise funds to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities by participating in the 5K.

You can sign up starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

There is a $30 registration fee. The fee will increase by $10 to $40 on the day of the event.