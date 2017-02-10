Attorney’s for Michael Slager push to have statements tossed out before re-trial

By Published: Updated:
slager-trial

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) –  Lawyers for the former North Charleston Police officer, Michael Slager, charged with killing an unarmed motorist, Walter Scott, are pushing to have some of his statements tossed out of his upcoming federal trial.

Slager’s defense team filed a motion Friday saying that Slager only spoke with investigators two days after  the April 2015 shooting because  his first lawyer was told there was no video of the incident.

His current defense attorney, Andy Savage said that State Law Enforcement agents had already watched  the bystander video, which has been seen worldwide.

Prosecutors  have argued that investigators are allowed to be deceptive.

Slager’s federal civil rights trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Michael Slager was charged with murder in his first trial, however that trial ended in a mistrial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s