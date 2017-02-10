Attorney’s for Michael Slager push to have statements tossed out before re-trial

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) – Lawyers for the former North Charleston Police officer, Michael Slager, charged with killing an unarmed motorist, Walter Scott, are pushing to have some of his statements tossed out of his upcoming federal trial.

Slager’s defense team filed a motion Friday saying that Slager only spoke with investigators two days after the April 2015 shooting because his first lawyer was told there was no video of the incident.

His current defense attorney, Andy Savage said that State Law Enforcement agents had already watched the bystander video, which has been seen worldwide.

Prosecutors have argued that investigators are allowed to be deceptive.

Slager’s federal civil rights trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Michael Slager was charged with murder in his first trial, however that trial ended in a mistrial.