Victim shot while pumping gas

Hollywood, SC (WCBD) -Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Bluewater Exxon Gas Station, to investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities shortly after 12:00 p.m., while the victim was pumping gas, three black males occupying a dark in color Mitsubishi Mirage pulled up beside him. One of the males exited the vehicle and shot the victim in the back. After the victim was shot, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Medical University of South Carolina to be treated for his injury. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is ask to Crimestoppers at 843.554.1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843.743.7200