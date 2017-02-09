UPS driver credited with action that saved woman, child

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A UPS driver is being called a hero for contacting police after seeing “Contact 911” scrawled on the outside of a package he picked up in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton presented Kenneth “Robbie” Belew with a “Hometown Hero” award on Wednesday, crediting the driver with saving the life of a domestic violence victim and a child.

Belew contacted the sheriff’s department on the morning of Dec. 6 after seeing the note on a package he had picked up in the Robertsville area. Officers arrested 33-year-old James Jordan, who was charged with domestic assault, sodomy and other crimes.

Police say Jordan locked a 3-year-old child in a room for several hours while assaulting a woman in the home.