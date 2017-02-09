Power restored to Mount Pleasant customers after tree falls

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
outages

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WBCD) —  A downed tree in Mount Pleasant caused nearly 50 SCE&G customers to be without power, Thursday morning.

According to Mount Pleasant Police, the tree fell down on Spark Street on February 9.

wcbd-mount-pleasant-power-outageSCE&G’s outage map showed about 43 customers without power.  The utility said power will be restored by 11 a.m. When checked at 6:45 a.m., the map showed power has been fully restored to the area.outages

