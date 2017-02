GREENVILLE,SC (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is sending SWAT to assist the Fountain Inn Police Department after they were told a man was firing shots at their officers.

The shooting reportedly took place at Quail Hill Townhouses in the 1200 block of N. Main in Fountain Inn.

The area is shut down, with businesses reporting that they are on lockdown.

7 News is told at this time no one is hurt at this time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available