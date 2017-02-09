Recall for possible Listeria in Ruth’s Salad Pimento Cheese spread expands

CHARLOTTE,NC (WCBD)- Ruth’s Salad is expanding it it’s recall of Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese spreads as the product may have been contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.  Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.,

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase  for a full refund, All lots and Sell By Dates for products labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC” are being recalled.  Products labeled as packed in Charlotte, NC are not included in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled products were distributed in grocery stores in NC, SC, GA, TN, AL, KY, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

The contamination was discovered during random testing by the NC Department of Agriculture.  Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-532-0409 between the hours of 7AM and 3 PM Monday-Friday.  After hours, consumers may leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

 

Here is a list of all recalled Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese products:

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread74952-00005  7 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread74952-12023  12 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread74952-240232  4 oz

.Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread74952-15005  16 oz.

Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread74952-12014  12 oz.

Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread74952-12000  12 oz.

Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans74952-12008  12 oz.

