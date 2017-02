BERKELEY COUNTY,SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Firefighters are responding to a call for a reported structure fire at the Ingleside Plantation Apartments in the 9000 block of Blue House Road in Ladson. EMS has also responded.

The call came in at 9:47 p.m.It is unknown at this time what may have caused the fire or if any injuries have been sustained.

We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.