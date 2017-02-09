New wave of school buses upgraded with propane fueled engines for 2 Lowcountry districts

BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C. (WCBD) — Soon students in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will have a new way of traveling to and from school. The two districts are set to receive the first of 26 new school buses fueled by propane gas.

On average, propane autogas costs 40-50% less than diesel, and according to Blue Bird, on average, school districts can expect to save $2,000-$2,500 per bus per year on maintenance costs.

A special event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. February 9 at Blanchard Machinery Company in Summerville to unveil the new buses.

The vehicles will replace aging diesel models.