New temporary fire station opens in Cainhoy area

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- On January 31st The Charleston City Fire Department opened it’s newest fire station, which is a mobile temporary facility which serves the upper Cainhoy community.

“We have been engaged in finding a solution to the issue since the ISO class change took place,”said Charleston Fire Department Chief Karen Brack.

“Mayor Tecklenburg has been involved in the discussion and actively working with City Council to address the need for this service improvement since his election. After conferring with ISO Representatives, we realized that this new mini-station would get the job done. It will allow our Cainhoy residents to request an immediate reduction in their homeowners’ insurance premiums, while we complete work on a more traditional temporary station, which we expect to have open this summer.”

The Insurance Service Office, or ISO, ratings are designed to measure a local area’s fire protection for insurance rating purposes. The city of Charleston works to ensure that all areas of the city enjoy the highest possible rating — a Class 1. However, as a result of changes in the way these ISO ratings are determined a portion of the Cainhoy area had fallen to a 1x rating due to the extended travel distance from a recognized fire station. Insurance underwriters then reassessed the assigned ratings and may have applied higher rates. The combination of the mini-station and the temporary facility slated for opening in July 2017, both providing 24/7 coverage, will change the 1x classification in Cainhoy to a Class 1 and resolve this issue for our Citizens.

The city has been working to establish a permanent fire station in the upper Cainhoy peninsula area since 2012. Progress has been delayed due to issues related to land acquisition. The mini-station is expected to serve the area for the next six months, until construction is complete on a more traditional, free-standing temporary station. Once open this summer, the temporary station will remain in service for the next three-to-five years, until all land-acquisition issues have been

resolved and a new, permanent station has been constructed.