Inmate bill introduced in state legislature

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina inmates may soon be allowed to attend the funerals of relatives.

Under the terms of the terms of State Senate Bill 271, inmates would be allowed to go to the funeral of a parent, grandparent or sibling. The inmate must be someone who doesn’t pose a threat or security risk to the public.

The bill also stipulates the funeral must be held in South Carolina.

“It’s a matter of putting all the dots together and caring enough about the least of these to make sure there’s a mechanism by which they can pay their last respects to their mother or to their father,” said State Senator Karl Allen (D) who wrote the bill.

The Department of Corrections used to transport inmates but stopped because of the costs incurred.

The bill would shift the cost of transportation to the inmate’s family or to a third party.