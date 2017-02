CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A traffic collision on Interstate 26 is causing traffic tie-ups.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck on I-26 at Exit 211 is now cleared.

Collision; I-26 EB: at Exit211, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:56AM.| 5:59A — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) February 9, 2017

CLEARED: Collision; I-26 EB, at Exit211.| 6:24A — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) February 9, 2017

At least two lanes of traffic were blocked following the incident on Thursday, February 9.

Although the wreck is cleared, motorists are still seeing and feeling the effects. Drive times from Summerville to the Peninsula is 1 hour 25 minutes as of 6:30 a.m.

SLOW COMMUTE on I-26 Eastbound. Crash is cleared now at Exit 211. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/OjFDlE2Ovj — News 2 Drive Time (@DriveTimeAlert) February 9, 2017

