Grocery delivery service coming to Lowcountry

Your time is precious and it seems you never have enough of it in a day. A service coming to the Lowcountry could save you some time and possibly some headaches too!

Shipt. The company employs people part time to go to the grocery store, do all your shopping for you and then deliver it to your house. With the addition of metro Charleston, Shipt is in 32 markets mainly in the Southeast.

Here’s how it works. You shop for groceries on the app, chose a delivery window and then pay for your order with the click of a button.

The membership costs $99 a year or $14 a month. For orders $35 or more, the delivery service is free. Shipt prices are a little higher per item than if you went to the grocery store . The company says it’s roughly $5 more. In other words, a $35 cart the old fashioned way will cost $40 with Shipt.

Here in the Lowcountry, Shipt will partner with Whole Foods and serve Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

CLICK HERE to sign up now. The service starts February 27th and if you sign up before then you get $25 off your order.

They are also looking for shoppers too! If you’re interested in signing up to be a Shipt Shopper CLICK HERE.