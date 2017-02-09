Driver runs read light, kills one

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Authorities responded to Dorchester Road and Foxwood for a collision involving two vehicles Thursday morning.

According to witnesses, the driver of a Cadillac SUV was traveling east on Dorchester Road and disregarded the red light striking a Chevy vehicle that was traveling from Foxwood Drive across Dorchester Road.

The driver of the Chevy was transported from the scene where they later succumbed to their injuries, the passenger in the Chevy was transported to Trident for treatment. The driver of the Cadillac SUV was transported to MUSC for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.