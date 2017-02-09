60 pounds of Marijuana seized from a storage unit

GEORGETOWN COUNTY,SC (WCBD)- Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office finished a month-long investigation into marijuana distribution in Georgetown county, leading to two arrests.

Agents along with Deputies and GCSO K-9 Blitz found approximately 60 pounds of marijuana inside of a storage unit in Murrells Inlet. Warrants were issued for Robert Jones of Twin Lakes Colorado and Charles Werner of Murrells Inlet.

Both Werner and Jones were arrested and released on bond.

The value of the marijuana seized exceeds over $120,000

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, is comprised of numerous agencies within the 15th Judicial Circuit. Contributing agencies include:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Georgetown Police Department

15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Myrtle Beach Police Department North Myrtle Beach DPS

Coastal Carolina University DPS Conway Police Department

Surfside Beach Police Department Horry County Police Department

Aynor Police Department SC National Guard Counter Drug Task Force



Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.