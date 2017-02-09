37-year-old man killed in Interstate 26 wreck

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person killed on Interstate 26, Tuesday morning.

Officials say, Jason Wisenbaker, 37, of Summerville, died on scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, a semi-truck went off the right side of the road on I-26 eastbound near Remount Road just before 1 p.m. on February 7.

We’re told Wisenbaker was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the incident. The driver has been taken to the Medical University of South Carolina. No word at this time on the driver’s condition.

Part of the truck’s cab ended up on Fain Boulevard, which runs parallel to I-26.

Several lanes of the interstate and Fain Boulevard were blocked as troopers investigated the crash.