Woman charged with stealing baby in 1998 headed back to court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — The woman charged with kidnapping a baby 18 years ago and raising the child as her own daughter, will be back in a Florida courtroom this week.

Gloria Williams, who appeared in a Jacksonville courtroom Tuesday, January 17 is charged with kidnapping and other counts related to the 1998 abduction of Kamiyah Mobley, who was just eight hours old. Mobley, was living in Walterboro, South Carolina as Alexis Manigo.

A judge set no bond for Williams on the kidnapping charge and $500,000 on interfering with custody charge.

According to court records, the 51-year-old was expected to attend an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, February 8. The date was cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, February 9. However, the Sheriff’s Office website says she will appear on February 8. We’ve reached out to the Clerk of Court to get confirmation.

On Gloria Williams, Alexis Manigo said that she “will always be mom.” Manigo also said she wanted to give her birth parents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her.

She met with Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley in Walterboro in January 2017.

The 18-year-old says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped. She said discovering another family gives her more love.

Williams worked for the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Goose Creek as a medical support assistant.

According to a spokesperson at the VA, she is currently on non-working status pending the outcome of the investigation.

Williams did have to complete a background investigation as part of her employment.