Wando port terminal backup affecting local business

SCDOT Camera
SCDOT Camera

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– A system outage at the Wando Welch port terminal caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon. Trucks backed up on I-526  waiting to get off the Long Point Road exit.

Traffic delays like this one are not uncommon at the port. Local businesses say they have seen a decline in business because of the heavy traffic.

“When the trucks are in full swing they are non-stop. No one can pull in, people don’t want to drive down here especially when it gets backed up and people don’t want to drive on I-526,” said bartender Dustin Hadfield.

Hadfield says he has seen businesses have to relocate because of the lack of foot traffic.

“I had a friend who had to move his business over to 17 because they couldn’t get traffic they didn’t want to drive down 526,” said Hadfield.

 

