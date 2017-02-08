Video shows ex-officer punch man while arresting him

Related Coverage North Charleston PD officer fired for excessive use of force

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A former police officer put in jail this morning. A video shows the former officer punching a man in the while arresting him.

State investigators charged former North Charleston Police Officer Leroy Terry with 3rd Degree Assault and battery. On Friday February 8th, Hair turned himself in, he was arrested, and put in jail.

The incident happened roughly 3 months prior to Hair’s arrest in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

On November 15th, officers pulled over James Terry III for speeding. Video from inside the police car shows former officer Hair punching Terry in the head as he pulls him into the backseat. Hair says Terry spit on officers as they tried to arrest him. You can see that Terry has bruises on his face in his mug shot.

Shortly following the incident, the North Charleston Police Department fired Hair for “unnecessary or excessive use of force.” The department requested a full investigation from the State police. The investigation completed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division showed Hair “did willfully and unlawfully strike and punch, victim James Terry III about his face.”

On Friday, Hair went before a bond court judge. Hair’s lawyer pointed out he has no criminal background and he turned himself in to police. The judge granted Hair bond at $1,087.

Former @NCPD officer Leroy Hair's lawyer states he has no criminal record and turned himself into SLED this morning. #chsnews — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) February 8, 2017