Suspect in 3 slayings shot himself in standoff

Authorities say a man suspected in the killings of two women in Florida and one in Alabama died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, putting an end to a standoff with police at a Georgia motel.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amber Southard in Florida confirmed that 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette fatally shot himself Tuesday evening at the motel. Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice had holed up inside a room at the motel, and Rice was taken into custody.

Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service earlier told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen.