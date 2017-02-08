Student cut with knife during fight at SC high school

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — School officials say three Laurens District High School (LDHS) students were in a fight before the school day started Tuesday morning.

One student reportedly cut another student with a knife during the fight, Laurens County School District 55 spokesman Edward Murray said in a statement. The student suffered a small cut on their shoulder.

“The school resource officer was on hand; but, no other law enforcement was called to the school. Otherwise, the school day is going on with a normal schedule for students. This was an isolated incident which is still under investigation. The outcome of the investigation will determine the consequences for the students involved,” Murray said.

According to the Laurens Police Department, the school’s assigned Resource Officer was alerted by a teacher that a student was in the gym with a knife. The officer arrived at the scene to find a female student being detained by a teacher.

The report from the police department goes on to confirm that a student received an injury to their upper arm by the knife but did not require stitches or extensive medical attention, based on an examination by the school nurse.

The student that carried out the attack has been arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon on school property. Because of the nature of the crimes, the student will be charged as an adult.

The school notified the district office was notified and Assistant Superintendent George Ward went to the school.

School officials said there are no ongoing safety concerns as of 9:14 a.m. Tuesday.

LDHS and LCSD 55 serve the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the western half of Laurens County, SC.