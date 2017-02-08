SC regulators deny cleanup deal for Trump-connected company

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina environmental regulators have rejected an effort by a company connected to President Donald Trump to limit its environmental cleanup liabilities at an industrial site.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has chosen not to let a company called DB Pace enter into a voluntary cleanup contract. Without them, companies can be responsible for cleanups, regardless of whether they caused the pollution.

DHEC says DB Pace had not provided enough information for approval. DB Pace and the Trump Organization have not commented on DHEC’s decision.

The property was once owned by Donald Trump Jr., who in 2010 helped start a company there. After it failed, The New York Times reports now-President Trump bailed out his son in 2014 and created DB Pace, which took over the six-acre site.

