Plans considered for new hotel on Market Street

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)-  The Board of Architectural Review is considering plans to open a new hotel on Market Street.

The plans being considered would transform an old shopping center at 40 Market Street into a new hotel.

Three buildings would be renovated along with the hotel construction.

According to the city spokesman the owners are seeking conceptual approval tonight which would be the first step in the three-step approval process.

The Board of Architectural Review will began their hearing at 4:30 p.m.

