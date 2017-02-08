Man rescued from inside garbage truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Tampa Police Department officers assisted with the rescue at Hillsborough Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway.

While making rounds, the waste management driver realized a man was calling for help.

Sometime during his morning route, the man who was sleeping in a dumpster, was deposited into the garbage truck along with the contents of the dumpster.

Police say heavy equipment was needed to assist in the rescue.

It appears as though the man will be okay. He is being evaluated now.