Lowcountry employer to hire 100+ employees at Hire Me! event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Palmetto Goodwill is hosting a large Hire Me! event on Wednesday, February 8.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on at the Palmetto Goodwill Community Service Center in North Charleston.

We’re told McDonalds is hiring for 102 immediate openings including shift managers, maintenance and crew positions in North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Walterboro, St. George and West Ashley.

Pay range is $7.75 – $12.50 per hour.

Benefits include flexible scheduling, training, advancement opportunities, no-cost high school completion courses, college tuition assistance and ESL courses.

If you’re interested, must register sending an email to hireme@palmettogoodwill.org.