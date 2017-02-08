Former Washington Redskins, Johns Island native to visit Lowcountry students

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
wcbd-charlie-brown

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Washington Redskins and Johns Island native Charlie Brown is giving back to Lowcountry students.

On Wednesday, February 8, the two-time All-Pro Bowler will award students at Frierson Elementary and Haut Gap Middle Schools for their good work and behavior with Pro Bowl gear he received while at Pro Bowl conventions and events in Orlando, Florida.

Brown is able to give back to the schools through his foundation Brown-McCrone. The foundation’s motto is “A Lifetime of Giving Back.”

Brown will visit Frierson Elementary School on Wadmalaw Island at 8:30 a.m. He will then travel to Haut Gap Elementary School at 10:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s