Former Washington Redskins, Johns Island native to visit Lowcountry students

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Washington Redskins and Johns Island native Charlie Brown is giving back to Lowcountry students.

On Wednesday, February 8, the two-time All-Pro Bowler will award students at Frierson Elementary and Haut Gap Middle Schools for their good work and behavior with Pro Bowl gear he received while at Pro Bowl conventions and events in Orlando, Florida.

Brown is able to give back to the schools through his foundation Brown-McCrone. The foundation’s motto is “A Lifetime of Giving Back.”

Brown will visit Frierson Elementary School on Wadmalaw Island at 8:30 a.m. He will then travel to Haut Gap Elementary School at 10:30 a.m.