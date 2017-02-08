Detour and Lane Closures continue on Harbor View Road

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Charleston County announced crews will detour traffic on Harbor View Road beinning tonight through Sunday night on Harbor View Road to install storm drain systems.

This is apart of the Harbor View Road Improvement project, during these road closures drivers will still have access to all businesses and residential properties along Harbor View Road.

Detour Wednesday February 8th to Sunday February 13th:

Traffic on Harbor View Road will be detoured Wednesday – Friday and Sunday evening, this does not include Saturday night.

The detour and road closure will only occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Flagmen will be on site to control traffic.

Message boards and detour signs will be on site to direct traffic.

Daytime Lane Closures:

Daytime lane closures will continue on Harbor View Road.

The work will only occur between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Flagmen will be on site to control traffic.

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic during daytime operations.

At least one lane will remain open to traffic under flagging operations.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

The purpose of the Harbor View Road Improvements project is to improve traffic flow and safety on Harbor View Road and to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The project will include the addition of a center two-way left turn lane between North Shore Drive and Affirmation Boulevard, the addition of right turn lanes at major intersections, the addition of traffic signals at Fort Sumter Drive and Mikell Drive, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Harbor View Road and Fort Johnson Road and the addition of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.