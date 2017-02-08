Darius Rucker to visit MUSC

Darius Rucker says he's honored to get a Boulevard named after him in North Charleston (Image 1)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Lowcountry native and country music star Darius Rucker will make a stop in his hometown for a good cause.

On Wednesday, February 8,  the country singer will visit MUSC Children’s Hospital. Officials at MUSC say he will help with redesigning the “teen room” within the atrium.

Rucker’s mother was a nurse at the hospital in the past.

The visit is a part of a documentary to be produced by Rams Trucks and Country Music Television. The groups are following artists as they give back to their hometown communities.

