Crews respond to possible electrocution at Boeing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews are responding to the Boeing plant in North Charleston following a possible electrocution.

Accoring to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Aviation Authority and EMS responded to the location at International Blvd and S Aviation Avenue on Wednesday, February 8 at 3:28 a.m.

We are working to learn more information. This is a developing story.

