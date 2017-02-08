Cool School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy



Oceanside Collegiate Academy is a free public charter high school serving all area high school students. The school combines a rigorous academics and a high-level athletic program. We’re in McClellanville for our Cool School of the week,

Temporarily housed in CCSD’s historic school building in McClelllanville,Oceanside Collegiate Academy opened this school year with 325 students in 9th through 12th grade.

Students attend classes four hours a day. The other half of the day is dedicated to school sports, work, internships, or family support. Students either attend class from 8 to 12 or from 12 to 4 p-m, in addition they two hours of required on-line learning from home. A dual-credit high school through a partnership with USC, OCA offers students the opportunity to earn up to two years of college credit for free. The school pays for college textbooks and a laptop.

Students have collectively finished 561 hours of college courses already. Taylor Arnsdorff is a ninth-grade student at Oceanside. She says, “It’s just so impressive that you get to go for four hours and still get all of our college requirements and the first two years of college for free.” Teacher Jenny Cassell says, “We have so many diverse students and different areas represented it’s kind of like a small family here.” “It’s a small group, so we get to have more one on one time with the teachers,” says ninth-grade student Sophia Moore, “It’s really warm and welcoming, and everyone is really chill, and we all get along with each other. It’s such a small and close environment.” Tenth-grade student Shane McCravy says, “This school offers me a great chance to take great classes that I couldn’t take at my previous school. I take honors class and college classes which I’m excelling in right now. It lets me be part of a great basketball program.”

Brenda Corley is OCA’s principal. “Oceanside is a Cool School because we are something different in the community, innovative,” Corley says. “We’ve got great students, great faculty, a modified schedule where parents and students can take charge of their day, figure out what they need to do and when they need to do it. Most of all, we’re a Cool School because there are plenty of fish in the ocean but we are Sharks,. drop the mic.”

The school is modeled after it’s sister school in Columbia.

In August, students and staff will move into their new state of the art facility in the Carolina Park area of Mount Pleasant.

