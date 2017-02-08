Charleston authorities seek help in identifying West Ashley arson suspects

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Google image of 76 Norview Drive, Charleston prior to January 2017 fire. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
Google image of 76 Norview Drive, Charleston prior to January 2017 fire. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire investigators are working to identify suspects in a January arson in West Ashley.

On Monday, January 23,  Charleston Fire, Saint Andrews Fire, and North Charleston Fire, along with Charleston Police and Charleston EMS responded to a structure fire at 76 Norview Drive.

Crews found heavy fire coming from the roof of the single-story home.

One firefighter from Saint Andrews Fire Department suffered a minor injury. No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Authorities determined that the fire was intentionally set.

“We know how they did it. Now we need your help in identifying who committed this crime,” Deputy Fire Marshall Rick Anewalt said in a video posted on social media.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Deputy Fire Marshall Anewalt at 843-577-1687 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

