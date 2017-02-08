Berkeley County School District CFO Fired

Published: Updated:
brantley-thomas

Berkeley County (WCBD)- Berkeley County School District has fired Mr. Brantley Thomas from his position as Chief Financial Officer. He had been employed with the district since 1993.

After BCSD had a meeting with Wells Fargo Bank, Chair Sally Wofford, Vice Chair Mac McQuillin, and Superintendent Brenda Blackburn learned that there was an investigation into criminal misconduct by Thomas. Thomas was fired immediately and BCSD held an emergency meeting.

There is also a review of all financial accounts within the district as well as other monetary transactions.

Board Chair Sally Wofford said, “We appreciate Wells Fargo and the FBI for promptly bring this to our attention. We ask the public’s patience as we thoroughly investigate this serious matter and promise to take all appropriate actions.”

The FBI is also assisting in the ongoing investigation with Wells Fargo.

