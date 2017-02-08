BAR unanimously approves Sergeant Jasper plan

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) – Tonight the Charleston Board of Architectural Review unanimously approved The Beach Company’s preliminary review application for new construction of the mix-use development, the Sergeant Jasper property located at 310 and 322 Broad street in historic Harleston village.

“We are looking forward to advancing the plan to the third and final phase of the BAR review process,” said John Darby, CEO of The Beach Company. “There is no other location on the peninsula – or possibly the Eastern Seaboard – like the Sergeant Jasper site. The City of Charleston is the number-one city in the world, the surrounding neighborhood is one of the most desirable on the peninsula, and the city’s Board of Architectural Review has high expectations for the use of quality materials on this special waterfront project. The Jasper’s combination of location, views, and amenities will set a new standard for luxury living in Charleston.”