South Carolina to cut Interstate 95 trees to reduce wrecks

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Transportation Department officials in South Carolina say they will cut trees along a 32-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Jasper County to reduce the number of fatal wrecks on the highway.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the plan calls for clearing 99 acres of tree to create a 55-foot clear zone along the road. Transportation officials say creating a 55-foot clear zone from the side of the road is based on average daily traffic and speed limits.

DOT traffic engineer Brett Harrelson said the stretch of I-95 from the Georgia state line to Point South was determined to be a high crash location in 2015.

Trees along I-95 in Jasper county are within 15 to 20 feet of the highway.

The DOT says work could begin in September.