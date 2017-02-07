School bus hit by drunk driver Greenville County

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – One student has been hurt after Highway Patrol says a drunk driver crashed into a school bus in northern Greenville County.

The crash happened at on North Highway 25 near Travelers Rest.

Highway Patrol says the bus was stopped in traffic on U.S. 25 when another car driven by Gregory Charles Fellmeth, 30, crashed into the side of it.

Troopers say the Fellmeth got out of his car and ran away. He was caught later.

The bus was struck on the rear driver’s side and there were 6 students on board, according to Greenville County Schools.

Highway patrol says nobody on the bus was injured.

The students on the bus were from Northwest Middle School and Travelers Rest High School.

Fellmeth has been charged with DUI, leaving an unattended vehicle, unlawful passing of a school bus, and a marijuana charge.