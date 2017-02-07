Plans to replace the old Bi-Lo on Meeting Street are under review. The grocery store closed in the fall leaving many without an option to shop.

In plans submitted to the City, the developer is requesting a special zoning of the two acre property. The plans include 400 apartments, underground parking, a restaurant. They also proposed a grocery store and pharmacy in the nine story building.

Before the City stamps the approval to give special zoning to the land, city leaders want more guarantees the developer will actually include the grocery store. They also want a guarantee at least 15 percent of the apartments meet affordable housing requirements.

The City’s Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says giving the land the special designation of Planned Unit Development gives the developer freedoms from current zoning restrictions but must be balanced by meeting public needs.

Thursday the plans will be reviewed by the City’s Technical Committee, including people from every level of the permitting process.

The Planning Commission meets next Wednesday to review the plans. If the Commission approves the plans, the plans are sent to City Council for approval.