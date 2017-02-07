North Charleston man killed in Interstate 26 wreck

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston man is dead following a fatal collision on Interstate 26, Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident took place at 10:15 a.m. on February 6.

Troopers say the victim, later identified as DaQuan Brown, 19, of North Charleston, was driving east on I-26 near Orangeburg when his 2001 Acura ran off the road.

Brown lost control, crossed the median, traveled into the westbound lane, and overturned, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones

We’re told Brown was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.

