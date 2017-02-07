McMaster asks Trump for $5B for South Carolina’s roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the federal government for $5 billion to help repair South Carolina’s crumbling roads and bridges.

The Republican governor also indicated in his letter Monday to President Donald Trump that he disapproves of raising the gas tax.

McMaster says “it is too much at this time to ask our people to bear this burden alone.”

But it remains unclear whether McMaster would veto legislation that includes raising a state tax unchanged since 1987.

Proposals in the House and Senate include raising the tax that supporters say is partly paid by tourists.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill applauded McMaster for sending the letter and is hopeful the state receives the money. But he says it doesn’t change South Carolina’s need for a long-term, comprehensive road funding solution.