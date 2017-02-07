Man killed following wreck with tractor-trailer in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal collision in Williamsburg County.

Troopers say on Monday, February 7 at 7:10 a.m., the driver of a 2002 Honda was turning left from Radio Road onto SC 41 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling South on Highway 41.

The driver of the Honda Accord was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the incident.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the trailer was not injured and will not be charged, according to Troopers.

