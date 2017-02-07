Local teens donate books to newborns

Twenty Summerville High School students visited Summerville Medical Center to donate more than 110 copies of the book “Guess How Much I Love You” to infants born in the month of February. The students also had the opportunity to tour the maternity and pediatric wings of the hospital.

“This is our way of letting every mother and child know how vital reading is at every stage of life,” Summerville High School librarian Kelly Knowles says. “Our hope is to influence the next generation of ‘born readers.’”

The Bookworms, the SHS book club received the books through various outlets, including donations by students, Alpha Delta Kappa and through a Go Fund Me grant.

In addition to donating to Summerville Medical Center, the 57 active members of the club have participated in other community service projects, such as visiting with senior citizens at the Hallmark Senior Center, raising funds for fellow students in need and donating gently used books to Dorchester School District Two’s Adult Learning Center.

The teens also created Book Buddies, a program that pairs club members with first graders at William Reeves Elementary School to work together on literacy activities and lessons.

“We could not be more ecstatic about being able to give back and enlighten others,” Knowles says.

When Knowles spearheaded the Bookworm club, she envisioned the students doing much more than just reading and discussing books. By incorporating community and school involvement into the club’s mission, she and her co-sponsors have helped members spread the importance of literacy and its impact on society.