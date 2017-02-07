Lawmakers examining statewide shingles vaccine program

Travis Rice By Published: Updated:
statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control says 1 out 3 people in the US will develop the shingles virus at some point in their life.

That figure is enough cause for a state lawmaker from Beaufort.

State Rep. Bill Herbkersman (R-Bluffton) is presenting a resolution later this week that would study shingles and its effects in the palmetto state. The resolution hints at a possible shingles vaccination program.

There are currently no statistics on shingles cases in South Carolina because the Department of Health and Environment Control does not require it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s