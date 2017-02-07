Lawmakers examining statewide shingles vaccine program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control says 1 out 3 people in the US will develop the shingles virus at some point in their life.

That figure is enough cause for a state lawmaker from Beaufort.

State Rep. Bill Herbkersman (R-Bluffton) is presenting a resolution later this week that would study shingles and its effects in the palmetto state. The resolution hints at a possible shingles vaccination program.

There are currently no statistics on shingles cases in South Carolina because the Department of Health and Environment Control does not require it.