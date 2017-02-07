Landsharks on the rise in Charleston

In year one of basketball at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the Landsharks have performed extremely well.

Former Burke and College of Charleston grad turned Head Coach Jermel President has the team reaching beyond their expectations since the beginning of the season.

Coach Presidents and his team has only lost a total of three games. “I wasn’t that high on this year.” Said President, “I figured kids wouldn’t really take a chance on a 1st year school.”

The Landsharks have excelled in the Lowcountry up to this point without their own gym and the chance to competition for a Championship for the next couple of years. Double-digit wins with a team comprised with underclassmen and five seniors.