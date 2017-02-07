Horry County school board votes to raise pay to match county council salaries

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Monday night the Horry County School board voted to tie pay to Horry County Council salaries.

Three people on the board voted against the increase at the school board meeting.

Horry County School Board members are the second highest paid in the state but recently began considering voting themselves a pay raise.

Chairman Joe DeFeo argued  their compensation isn’t matching their workload. “It’s not just the meetings. It’s the conversations, it’s the emails and things in between meetings. It’s dealing with parental concerns of 44,000  students. They don’t always call up the principal first,” says DeFeo.

Board members currently make $9,600 a year while Horry County Council Members make almost $16,000 a year.

