Free testing on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

(WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control along with community-based organizations are offering free HIV testing on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Tuesday, February 7.

“We know that more than 12,600 African-Americans in our state are living with HIV/AIDS,” said Linda Bell, MD, state epidemiologist and director of the agency’s Bureau of Disease Control. “There are more, however, who have not yet been tested and don’t know their HIV status,” Dr. Bell added.

Various tests will be offered throughout the state in local health departments and within community agencies, including the traditional blood draw method and the rapid test, which provides preliminary results in less than one hour.

“The annual observance emphasizes the steps that individuals, families, agencies and communities can take together to make the greatest impact and reduce the stigma of testing,” Dr. Bell said. “Those steps include learning the facts about HIV, getting tested, becoming involved and helping to link people with HIV to treatment. All of these are ways to make a difference in your community.”

Find your local HIV testing sites by visiting DHEC’s website at: http://www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv.