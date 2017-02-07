Evan’s Editorial: The debate is over, Tom Brady is the GOAT

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – You’ve heard the acronym, GOAT. Greatest of all-time.

It’s a farm animal to some but a nickname for Michael Jordan to sports fans. No one can argue MJ’s association to the acronym. The four-letter word also applies to other former/current professional athletes.

You could call Barry Bonds the GOAT. But that GOAT did steroids.

You could refer to Jack Nicklaus as the GOAT, but there are generations who are more enthralled with Tiger Woods.

MJ is the GOAT and after constructing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady is the GOAT of NFL Quarterbacks.

Five Super Bowl rings are the most ever by a signal-caller. And despite his team admitting to stealing signals years ago (and that whole ‘deflategate’ thing), Brady has proved time after time that he is the best to ever play the position.

The box score backs it up. Brady’s team trailed 28-3. 31 unanswered points later Tom was back on the podium with a stat sheet that read: 43-62 for 466 yards and two touchdowns. That’s as impressive as the guy who guzzled down thirty wings at your Super Bowl party.

But Brady’s entire hand full of rings speaks louder than any statistic. Although Tom’s teammate & New England running LaGarrette Blount tried to trump Tom by telling Brady after the game “You are the f—ing greatest, bro.”

You aren’t lying, LaGarrette.