Boy, 6, dead following accidental shooting in Ga.

FORT VALLEY, Ga (WCBD) – A six-year-old is dead after he was accidentally shot, according to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to Indian Oaks apartments on E Church St just before 8 p.m. On on Monday, February 7.

Medics transported Fiya Hollis to a local hospital where he later died.

Alex Felton called 911. He said the area is a “safe neighborhood with the kids, no fighting no violence, no nothing. It’s a real sad situation that happened here.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.