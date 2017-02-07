Act of kindness: 8-year-old pays for elderly couple’s dinner

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A little girl’s simple act of kindness is not going unnoticed.

Eight-year-old Mylie Brothers saw an elderly couple last week struggling to get out of their car before they were seated inside Tony’s Pizza.

Mylie’s mom, Laurie, says the husband had to pull his wife out of the car and then help her walk into the restaurant. Once inside, Mrs. Brothers tells WAVY.com they misjudged the seat and the wife fell on the floor.

She says Mylie wanted to do something nice, so she paid for the couple’s meal and wrote them a handwritten note, which said, “Hope you have a nice dinner.”

Mrs. Brothers says Mylie used her own money to pay for the couple’s meal.

“Mylie’s dad and I are so humbled and proud of the young lady she is becoming,” said Mrs. Brothers. “We try to instill great morals and values into all three of our children.”

Mylie is a second grade student at Central Elementary School in Currituck County.