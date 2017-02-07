8 dogs seized, 1 dead in North Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society seized 8 dogs at a North Charleston home last week. Another dog was also found dead on the property. A court order from Friday gave CAS custody of the animals.

One of the animals seized was emaciated and in critical condition. Once the dog’s condition was stabilized at Charleston Animal Society, he was then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Care to receive overnight treatment.

Aldwin Roman, Director of Anti-Cruelty & Outreach with CAS, says there is a criminal investigation underway however, they are focused on providing the “best life-saving care possible” for the dogs that were found. So far, costs in this case have been estimated at $4,000 and will continue to increase. Thanks to donations from supporters to Caitlyn’s Anti-Cruelty Fund, they are able to handle these types of cruelty cases.

North Charleston Police Department’s Animal Control Unit is handling the criminal investigation into this case.