2 employees attacked by inmate at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Prison officials in North Carolina say an inmate has attacked two employees at the Central Prison in Raleigh.

Public Safety Department spokesman Keith Acree told local news outlets the attacks occurred about 11 p.m. Monday.

Acree says medical workers at the prison treated the inmate and the two employees before they were taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their conditions Tuesday morning. Their names have not been released.

Prison officials say the inmate fought and punched the two employees.

Central Prison has more than 750 inmates.